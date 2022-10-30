Hemingway’s haunts: Exploring Paris with a literary legend

In the streets and cafes of his favourite city, Hemingway honed the craft that would make him famous, but also began his descent into drunken depression

“I never knew Hemingway was that witty,” my friend Allan said as we chatted in his apartment in the 5th arrondissement of Paris. I was reading aloud to him from Ernest Hemingway’s classic memoir about his early days as a struggling writer, A Moveable Feast. In it, Hemingway describes meeting the then much-more famous writer, Ford Madox Ford...