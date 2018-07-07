Lawyers eye big bonus after false arrest horror
'Mistaken identity', amputation — and the nightmare goes on
08 July 2018 - 00:11
Sinovuyo Godlo is back in court fighting his former lawyers, who he says are trying to steal his R7.8-million
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.