Cancer doll helps child sufferers feel less alone
09 September 2018 - 00:00
Four-year-old Shanaya Govender's favourite doll, Desi, has a lot in common with her. Like her owner, the bald doll has a black dot in the centre of her forehead and a port for a central line, just like the little girl.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.