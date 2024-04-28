Bara’s wall kitted out in ANC colours as election fever bites
Huge ruling party advert on hospital wall ‘falls foul of laws, as well as government and IEC guidelines’
28 April 2024 - 00:00
A large ANC banner that has covered about 50m of the boundary wall of South Africa’s largest hospital for two weeks has to be removed, as it contravenes the country’s laws and government guidelines...
