Sars goes after ANC top brass in Bosasa scandal
Taxman makes move after shocking claims at Zondo hearings
28 April 2019 - 00:07
Top ANC politicians, officials and prominent businessmen who benefited from Bosasa's dodgy dealings are facing tax claims of more than R250m from the South African Revenue Service (Sars).
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.