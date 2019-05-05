Zimbabwe
MDC invites VIPs for Nelson Chamisa’s installation
05 May 2019 - 00:00
The MDC Alliance is lining up former statesmen, leading opposition leaders and presidents in the region to attend its elective congress at the end of the month
