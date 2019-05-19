Struggling municipality's funds used to renovate Oscar Mabuyane's home
19 May 2019 - 00:06
More than R1m was siphoned from a struggling municipality in the Eastern Cape - and part of the money was then used to renovate the home of ANC provincial chair and premier-designate Oscar Mabuyane.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.