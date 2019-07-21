News

'We will never forsake him': MK veterans rally to Zuma's side in 'war'

21 July 2019 - 00:00 By CAIPHUS KGOSANA

Supporters of Jacob Zuma have likened their support for the former president to a war with enemies in the ANC who are bent on pushing them out of the party...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. EXPOSED | Busisiwe Mkhwebane's Sars 'rogue unit' source a Rastafarian who knows ... News
  2. Advocate failed to go to work 'because she didn't know office address' News
  3. Sangomas are logging on to Skype, WhatsApp for consultations News
  4. Cape Town risks becoming 'world's most dangerous city' News
  5. Zuma hires new legal 'dream team' in spite of Ramaphosa's squeeze News

Latest Videos

Questions you have always wanted to ask JZ supporters
Soldiers arrive in Manenberg

Related articles

  1. 'People must be very careful' - Zuma threatens enemies after state capture ... Politics
  2. Hlaudi Motsoeneng sighted as Jacob Zuma arrives at state capture probe Politics
  3. Jacob Zuma's 'amnesia' has social media up in arms Politics
X