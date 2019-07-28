Ramaphosa confronts critics at heated ANC meeting, warns on 'spy' saga raging in party

President Cyril Ramaphosa has thrown down the gauntlet to his opponents in the ANC leadership, daring them to try to remove him at the party's national general council (NGC) next year.



His challenge came at the end of a week of increasingly bitter conflict in the party between the Ramaphosa faction and supporters of former president Jacob Zuma...