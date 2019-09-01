Anti-gun lobby group uses murder stories to stop more murders

Gunfree SA hopes MPs will tackle killing of women scourge

SA's femicide statistics are harrowing: 21 females shot dead every week - almost five times the global average, says the World Health Organisation.



Lobby group Gunfree SA (GFSA) is taking the stories behind this statistic to the people in power. In a campaign next week targeting MPs, the group will electronically distribute a poster that puts faces to some of those women killed by guns...