Anti-gun lobby group uses murder stories to stop more murders

Gunfree SA hopes MPs will tackle killing of women scourge

01 September 2019 - 00:00 By TANYA FARBER

SA's femicide statistics are harrowing: 21 females shot dead every week - almost five times the global average, says the World Health Organisation.

Lobby group Gunfree SA (GFSA) is taking the stories behind this statistic to the people in power. In a campaign next week targeting MPs, the group will electronically distribute a poster that puts faces to some of those women killed by guns...

