Anti-gun lobby group uses murder stories to stop more murders
Gunfree SA hopes MPs will tackle killing of women scourge
01 September 2019 - 00:00
SA's femicide statistics are harrowing: 21 females shot dead every week - almost five times the global average, says the World Health Organisation.
Lobby group Gunfree SA (GFSA) is taking the stories behind this statistic to the people in power. In a campaign next week targeting MPs, the group will electronically distribute a poster that puts faces to some of those women killed by guns...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.