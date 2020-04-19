Wildlife reclaiming their land as humans get out the way

The nationwide lockdown has allowed animals in game reserves and national parks across SA to take back what is rightfully theirs — the land.

Sightings of the elusive Cape leopard, the endangered African wild dog and lion prides soaking up rays of sunlight on the tarmac — something tourists would fork out thousands of rands to see — have become an almost daily occurrence for those at the frontline of conservation.

Experts say wildlife has been left to roam vast plains and plateaus in peace — a sight that is being relished by people enjoying virtual safari tours on their televisions, phones and computers.

Richard Penn Sawers, park conservation manager at Hluhluwe-iMfolozi Park in KwaZulu-Natal, said the feeling inside the park was surreal. “When fortunate enough to be alone in the park away from any interferences one can only imagine what the Zululand bush felt like 200 years ago.