South Africa

WATCH | Kruger National Park elephants 'frustrated' by lockdown

16 April 2020 - 14:50 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Kruger National Park shared a video of two elephants who appear to be 'frustated by the lockdown'.
Kruger National Park shared a video of two elephants who appear to be 'frustated by the lockdown'.
Image: Reuben Goldberg

A video shared by Kruger National Park shows that elephants may be just as frustrated by the lockdown as some citizens are.

The park has not had any visitors since President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that SA would go on lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus. The park remains closed and will take new bookings for tours from May 4, it said on its website

Two elephants were captured on camera “fighting” with each other as the lockdown continues until the end of April. 

MORE

Animals under threat as Covid-19 sees ripple effects at shelters: here's how you can help

The spread of the coronavirus is affecting the wellbeing of animals in shelters.
News
3 weeks ago

SPCA vows to fight for ailing animals at Bloemfontein Zoo

The SPCA says the welfare of animals at the Bloemfontein Zoo has been compromised to such an extent that it does not have faith that the situation ...
News
1 month ago

SPCA slams Manguang municipality for 'painful' treatment of police dogs

The SPCA in Bloemfontein is pursuing legal action against the Mangaung municipality after it was forced to put down five former police dogs that were ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. 57-year-old with 'no record of underlying diseases' dies of Covid-19 South Africa
  2. 'SA can't escape the worst of this epidemic': Prof Salim Abdool Karim South Africa
  3. Caught on camera: Dog walker tries to 'walk away' from cops in CT suburb South Africa
  4. Army heads to SA-Zimbabwe border after new R37m fence damaged South Africa
  5. Nearly 150 new Covid-19 cases in SA, bringing total to 2,415 South Africa

Latest Videos

Trump to halt World Health Organisation funding over handling of coronavirus
Flight to fight Covid-19: Pilots bring food & medical supplies to those in need
X