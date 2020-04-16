WATCH | Kruger National Park elephants 'frustrated' by lockdown

A video shared by Kruger National Park shows that elephants may be just as frustrated by the lockdown as some citizens are.

The park has not had any visitors since President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that SA would go on lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus. The park remains closed and will take new bookings for tours from May 4, it said on its website.

Two elephants were captured on camera “fighting” with each other as the lockdown continues until the end of April.