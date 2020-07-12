Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams faces showdown with MPs. Can it be about 5G?
Minister unhappy with some candidates for the Icasa council
12 July 2020 - 00:00
Communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams is heading for a showdown with parliament over the council of the Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa).
In a letter to the speaker of parliament, Thandi Modise, Ndabeni-Abrahams questioned the suitability of some candidates...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.