'I'll mess you up,' Maile tells Tshwane resident in text tirade

Gauteng co-operative governance MEC Lebogang Maile has come under fire in parliament for losing his cool in an exchange with a member of the public who complained about having his electricity cut off.



Maile sent text messages to Tshwane resident Lucky Nkhwashu saying, in part: "Don't start with me, I didn't switch off your electricity, do I say you must not pay? I'm not your friend, I have handed you over to people who must help you, what more do you want from me. F*** you, you don't know me bloody Askari, I'll mess you up you bastard."..