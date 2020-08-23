Siphiwe Nyanda nominated as ambassador to Mozambique
23 August 2020 - 00:00
Former South African National Defence Force chief and minister of communications Siphiwe Nyanda has been nominated as ambassador to Mozambique.
The Sunday Times has learnt that Nyanda is among the newly appointed diplomats undergoing training in Pretoria before their credentials are submitted for approval to the countries they have been nominated to serve in...
