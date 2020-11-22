News

Against rules, former ministers and spouses fly high on free air tickets

Rules don't allow it, but ex-ministers fly high on public purse

22 November 2020 - 00:05 By THABO MOKONE and CAIPHUS KGOSANA

Former ministers and their spouses, including apartheid-era politicians, are flying around the country at a cost of millions of rands to the taxpayer, despite this excessive benefit having been removed from the ministerial handbook last year.

Between 2014 and 2020, the taxpayer forked out R45.3m on business class travel for former ministers, deputies, premiers and their spouses. This includes apartheid-era ministers and those who left the executive in disgrace after enabling state capture...

