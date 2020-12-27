News

Facebook, vets and physios rally to let Joseph the dog walk again

27 December 2020 - 00:00

Seven months after being stoned and thrown off a cliff, a high-spirited township dog is learning to walk again.

Joseph was a year old in May when he fell in Fouriesburg, in the eastern Free State. His left front leg was crushed and torn open...

