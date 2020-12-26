Nine excellent books to read these holidays

AUTOBIOGRAPHIES

First up and probably the biggest book this year is A Promised Land by Barack Obama (Penguin/Viking). At 706 pages, thank goodness it now signals optimism instead of despair. Obama is forthright, honest, charming and makes one understand what he and his family went through in his years as the first African-American president of the US.

As an ER doctor for more than 30 years, Dr Anne Biccard recounts some of the bizarre cases that have crashed through the emergency doors in Saving a Stranger’s Life (Jacana). She also looks at the determination and camaraderie of health workers working on the frontlines of the pandemic.

No Time Like the Future: An Optimist Considers Mortality is Michael J Fox’s third memoir. Having lived with Parkinson’s for the past 30 years, the now 59-year-old actor shares his ideas about illness and health, ageing and how we perceive our mortality in relation to time. He takes on these big themes as he did in his previous autobiographies — with humour, poignancy and pragmatism.