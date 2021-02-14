Covid worship hits sour note: Dr Tumi’s R500k live-stream sparks row

Gauteng arts paid R500,000 to a gospel singer for prayers

Gospel singer Dr Tumi says he was paid R500,000 by the Gauteng department of sport, arts, culture & recreation for organising a two-hour virtual prayer service that attracted little more than 1,700 viewers on YouTube.



The revelation follows an admission by MEC Mbali Hlophe last month that the department spent about R2m on campaigns during the pandemic when government departments had been asked by the national government to divert funds to personal protection equipment (PPE) and Covid-19 responses...