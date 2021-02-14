Doctors go to war over two-year-old love child

Two doctors, one a top specialist based in Johannesburg and the other who now lives in Malaysia, are embroiled in an elaborate custody battle over a two-year-old boy one of them gave birth to.



The doctors, who cannot be named to protect the minor child's identity, have launched several court applications against each other since September last year. The child's paternity is now also being questioned as he is registered under his mother's husband's surname...