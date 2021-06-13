Babies mystery

'It's a sticky, sensitive situation': Joy, doubt greet secret birth of Tembisa 10

Some celebrate the decuplets and Lindiwe Zulu is to meet dad's family

The world-record 10 babies reportedly born to a Tembisa woman this week have Gauteng health authorities in a spin - and social development minister Lindiwe Zulu has made an appointment to meet the family herself.



Reports of the birth were greeted with joy by neighbours and relatives who dismiss doubts about the existence of the babies, but medical experts found it strange that it had been possible to keep the event secret...