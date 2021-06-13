Rot sets in at Guptas' abandoned Cape Town mansion
State now in charge of decaying asset of fugitive family
13 June 2021 - 00:00
The Gupta mansion in Cape Town is sinking into dilapidation after being abandoned when the brothers fled SA as their state capture empire began crumbling.
The thatched roof of the Constantia property - former home of Mark Thatcher, son of the late British prime minister Margaret Thatcher - has caved in near the main entrance, letting the rain pour in...
