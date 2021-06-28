After 115 years, the Sunday Times still delivers news that matters - right now

To celebrate 115 years of the Paper for the People, the Sunday Times is honouring some of the historic moments since our inception and the people who have inspired us along the way: the Great War, the Defiance Campaign, the moon landing, Miriam Makeba, Nelson Mandela’s release, Nkosi Johnson, the 2010 World Cup, state capture, the Covid-19 pandemic ... we were there.

But while we celebrate our history, we’re also embracing the future and our commitment to providing you with hard-hitting, well-written and authoritative news for another 115 years and beyond.

While SA still battles Covid-19 and struggles to emerge from the shadow of state capture, it’s more important than ever that our politics are covered independently and honestly. We are committed to giving you a mix of investigative journalism, news features, and opinion and analysis from the country's best writers.

Above and below, some of the images featured in the Sunday Times's 115th anniversary celebrations: