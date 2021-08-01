ANC gives up on EFF land talks
One route remains to expropriation without compensation
01 August 2021 - 00:02
The ANC's attempt to amend the constitution to allow for land expropriation without compensation is in tatters following the collapse of the party's negotiations with the EFF.
Justice minister Ronald Lamola, who has been leading the ANC delegation in the talks between the two parties, this week said his party will now go it alone as it will not support the destructive Zimbabwean route entailed in the EFF's demand that all land be put in the custodianship of the state in return for it supporting the ANC's constitutional amendment bid...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.