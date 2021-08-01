Constitution amendment: ANC gives up on EFF land appropriation talks

One route remains to expropriation without compensation

The ANC's attempt to amend the constitution to allow for land expropriation without compensation is in tatters following the collapse of the party's negotiations with the EFF.



Justice minister Ronald Lamola, who has been leading the ANC delegation in the talks between the two parties, this week said his party will now go it alone as it will not support the destructive Zimbabwean route entailed in the EFF's demand that all land be put in the custodianship of the state in return for it supporting the ANC's constitutional amendment bid...