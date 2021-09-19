Probe
'Step aside' spectre looms as SIU names Pule Mabe in 'irregular' R27m waste-picking contract
19 September 2021 - 00:00
ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe has been directly implicated by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) in the Gauteng government's "irregular" R27m waste-picking contract.
The Sunday Times has seen a report the SIU sent to Gauteng premier David Makhura almost two years ago, which found that Mabe was a director of a company, Enviro Mobi, that received a questionable contract to supply 200 three-wheeler motorbikes, known as Karikis, to 58 waste-pickers in Ekurhuleni...
