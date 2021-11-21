Prasa CEO Zolani Matthews suspended over UK citizenship security fear
Board reports 'alleged sensitive matter of security breach'
21 November 2021 - 00:03
Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) boss Zolani Matthews was suspended this week by the board for holding dual citizenship, which it says is a security threat, just weeks after it tried to terminate his contract for alleged non-performance.
The board, chaired by Leonard Ramatlakane, announced that Matthews had been placed on precautionary suspension, saying there was an “alleged sensitive matter of security breach and other contractual obligations”...
