Prasa CEO Zolani Matthews suspended over UK citizenship security fear

Board reports 'alleged sensitive matter of security breach'

Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) boss Zolani Matthews was suspended this week by the board for holding dual citizenship, which it says is a security threat, just weeks after it tried to terminate his contract for alleged non-performance.



The board, chaired by Leonard Ramatlakane, announced that Matthews had been placed on precautionary suspension, saying there was an “alleged sensitive matter of security breach and other contractual obligations”...