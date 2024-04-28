EC government loses another round in Stalingrad battle with architects
Two departments ordered to pay architects after more than a decade of legal stalling
28 April 2024 - 00:00
Yet another court has found that the Eastern Cape government must pay Ikamva Architects the R41m in fees plus the interest the firm lost when it was sacked as principal agent for the R1.6bn refurbishment of East London’s Frere Hospital...
