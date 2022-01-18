Reddam and Reddford House matrics rack up more than 1,000 distinctions

Last year was filled with disruptions, lockdowns and uncertainty, but that didn’t stop the class of 2021 at Inspired Education Group's seven Reddam House and three Reddford House schools around SA from delivering exceptional results in the Independent Examinations Board national senior certificate exams.

Reddam House

The 411 matrics from Reddam House’s schools in Waterfall, Helderfontein and Bedfordview in Gauteng, Durbanville, Constantia and the Atlantic seaboard in the Western Cape and Umhlanga in KwaZulu-Natal showed great optimism, triumphing in the face of unprecedented challenges.

Since January 2021, these schools did not miss a single day of academic time, with teachers and students pulling out all the stops to ensure online learning took place with as little disruption as possible.

The results speak for themselves, with a 100% pass rate among the class of 2021, with more than half graduating with A or B aggregates. Impressively, these matrics were collectively awarded 929 distinctions in their final exams.

The top achievers include 24 students who passed with seven or more distinctions, 16 with six distinctions, 27 with five distinctions and 33 with four distinctions.

Reddford House

With schools in Northcliff and Blue Hills in Joburg as well as The Hills in Pretoria, Reddford House prides itself on providing a nurturing, yet disciplined learning environment that allows students to reach their full potential.

This is certainly true of the 116 matriculants in its class of 2021, who were collectively awarded 136 distinctions.

The schools’ top achievers are Robyn Anderson from Reddford House Northcliff and Renisha Naidoo from Reddford House Blue Hills, who each attained seven distinctions, and Ndumiso Mbangeleli from Reddford House The Hills, who attained five distinctions.