Covid-19 screening scuppered by cellphone mess
Nearly 10,000 cellphones gathered dust in Limpopo instead of being used for household screening, but one source says all's well that ends well — they were used instead for vaccine registration
30 January 2022 - 00:00
More than 9,000 cellphones meant to assist health workers with household Covid screening gathered dust at the health department in Limpopo for almost a year, and were only distributed after the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) intervened.
The cellphones, procured from MTN for R10m, were meant to be used by Covid field workers but only a fraction were distributed due to delays in installing a special app. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.