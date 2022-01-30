Covid-19 screening scuppered by cellphone mess

Nearly 10,000 cellphones gathered dust in Limpopo instead of being used for household screening, but one source says all's well that ends well — they were used instead for vaccine registration

More than 9,000 cellphones meant to assist health workers with household Covid screening gathered dust at the health department in Limpopo for almost a year, and were only distributed after the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) intervened.



The cellphones, procured from MTN for R10m, were meant to be used by Covid field workers but only a fraction were distributed due to delays in installing a special app. ..