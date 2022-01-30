Volunteers help clear 190 tons of plastic choking KZN river

NGO averts environmental disaster in Durban as plastic avalanche is cleared

Had ‪190,000kg of plastic pollution in the Umhlanga River reached the ocean, it would have spelt another environmental disaster for Durban, say environmentalists.



But — with no support from the eThekwini municipality — swift work by local environmental organisation The Litterboom Project, R200,000 in donations and a team of hired hands averted a catastrophe within 12 days...