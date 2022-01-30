Volunteers help clear 190 tons of plastic choking KZN river
NGO averts environmental disaster in Durban as plastic avalanche is cleared
Had 190,000kg of plastic pollution in the Umhlanga River reached the ocean, it would have spelt another environmental disaster for Durban, say environmentalists.
But — with no support from the eThekwini municipality — swift work by local environmental organisation The Litterboom Project, R200,000 in donations and a team of hired hands averted a catastrophe within 12 days...
