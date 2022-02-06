News

How ship salvage experts saved Durban from potentially catastrophic explosion

High-risk operation averted disaster aboard chemical-laden cargo vessel docked in city's harbour

Bobby Jordan Senior reporter
06 February 2022 - 00:00

Quick thinking and nerves of steel saved SA from a shipping disaster last month that could have been catastrophic, it emerged this week.

Salvage experts in chemical suits were airlifted into the burning cargo hold of a 190m ship to remove a smouldering chemical mix. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. The questions Scopa wants Cyril Ramaphosa to answer Politics
  2. Suspended MEC Albert Fritz’s ‘victims’ said to be young DA members News
  3. Speedy payday: RTIA offers its execs staggering annual increases News
  4. Sisulu out in the cold as NEC urges Ramaphosa to waste no time in dealing with ... News
  5. 'He apologised & must stay'- Ali Bacher defends Mark Boucher amid alleged ... News

Latest Videos

Malema vs Lamola: Shouting match at JSC hearings as Zondo interviews for chief ...
“I am not pro anybody, I am not anti anybody” — justice Zondo on allegations of ...