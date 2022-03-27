How race skews numbers studying IT-related courses
27 March 2022 - 00:00
More than half of all white pupils in matric — 56% — study at least one technical subject in schools offering those subjects, but only 8% of black pupils do so...
More than half of all white pupils in matric — 56% — study at least one technical subject in schools offering those subjects, but only 8% of black pupils do so...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.