Uninterrupted power, clean water are rare luxuries in Parys

Eskom wants the ConCourt to overturn a court decision that restrains it from implementing unilateral decisions to reduce its bulk electricity supply to defaulting municipalities as locals fight to ensure that Parys remains a favourite destination

The quaint Free State town of Parys is best known for its colourful curio shops that attract tourists, while its neighbour Vredefort boasts the largest and one of the oldest known meteor impact sites in the world...