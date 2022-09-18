Mkhwebane’s suspension is ‘the employment equivalent of arrest’, Mpofu tells high court
But president and DA’s lawyers say precautionary suspension is not ‘irreparable harm’
18 September 2022 - 00:01
The “predicament” of suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane was that “she is sitting for three months and a week now ... in circumstances where all she has ever done is to do her work”, said her counsel Dali Mpofu SC in the Western Cape High Court on Friday...
