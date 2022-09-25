News

Cash incentives for more coal deliveries linked to KZN horror crash

Companies are chasing the soaring global demand for the fossil fuel and drivers are being put under pressure to meet higher targets to get bonuses

25 September 2022 - 00:00

The global scramble for coal has led to truck drivers speeding, taking unnecessary risks and even taking stimulants to stay awake while on the road as they seek to cash in on incentives by owners to meet export deadlines...

