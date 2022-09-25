Holomisa, UDM lose ConCourt case
The apex court found that the interim order against the politician was correctly awarded
25 September 2022 - 00:03
The Constitutional Court this week held that an interim order granted to Lebashe Investment Group and others against UDM leader Bantu Holomisa in 2018 was correctly awarded...
The Constitutional Court this week held that an interim order granted to Lebashe Investment Group and others against UDM leader Bantu Holomisa in 2018 was correctly awarded...
