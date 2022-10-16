NPA under fire over delays in Transnet case
Defence lawyers slam the state for not producing a final signed charge sheet in high-profile state capture trial
16 October 2022 - 00:00
After being presented with an unsigned draft indictment outlining the case against their clients, the high-powered defence lawyers of some of state capture's most well-known faces slammed the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in court, claiming it had failed to complete its investigation on time. ..
