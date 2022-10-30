Is a four-day work week what post-pandemic SA needs?
Employers grapple to offer a better work-life balance, flexibility and incentives without denting productivity
30 October 2022 - 00:00
A Cape Town man who refused to adapt to a company’s new hybrid system of working two days in the office and three at home has lost his job and walked away with two months’ salary...
Is a four-day work week what post-pandemic SA needs?
Employers grapple to offer a better work-life balance, flexibility and incentives without denting productivity
A Cape Town man who refused to adapt to a company’s new hybrid system of working two days in the office and three at home has lost his job and walked away with two months’ salary...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos