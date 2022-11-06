DA claims Mkhwebane wants to go back to work just for Phala Phala report
The DA, the president and Mkhwebane all filed legal argument in the apex court on Friday
06 November 2022 - 00:03
There was “real reason to suspect” that suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane wished to return to office “solely so she can issue a report finding against the president in the Phala Phala complaint,” said the DA in court papers at the Constitutional Court on Friday...
DA claims Mkhwebane wants to go back to work just for Phala Phala report
The DA, the president and Mkhwebane all filed legal argument in the apex court on Friday
There was “real reason to suspect” that suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane wished to return to office “solely so she can issue a report finding against the president in the Phala Phala complaint,” said the DA in court papers at the Constitutional Court on Friday...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos