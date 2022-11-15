Footballers pitted against shack dwellers who invade Tembisa soccer pitch
A piece of ground earmarked in a global initiative for a sustainable soccer field has been taken over by shack dwellers
15 November 2022 - 20:47
When footballers in Kopanong, Tembisa heard their community topped the list of a global initiative to receive a sustainable pitch, supported by six-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi, they could not contain their excitement. ..
Footballers pitted against shack dwellers who invade Tembisa soccer pitch
A piece of ground earmarked in a global initiative for a sustainable soccer field has been taken over by shack dwellers
When footballers in Kopanong, Tembisa heard their community topped the list of a global initiative to receive a sustainable pitch, supported by six-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi, they could not contain their excitement. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos