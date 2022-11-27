Umlazi deputy principal appointed despite dishing out corporal punishment
Malibongwe Khumalo, who has produced a 100% pass rate in physical science over eight years, pleaded guilty to caning a matriculant for bunking extra classes
27 November 2022 - 00:00
Children’s rights organisations and law centres are outraged after a teacher was promoted to a senior post despite being found guilty of caning a matric pupil for bunking extra classes...
