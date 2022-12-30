News

Ditsobotla: SA's poster child for municipal mayhem

Clover quit Lichtenburg in 2021 because service delivery was so bad. It’s not getting any better

30 December 2022 - 00:01

It’s a sunny December afternoon and the sound of wheelbarrows being pushed on gravel roads fills the air. Young and old are rushing to two communal taps in Boikhutso outside Lichtenburg...

