Experts predict a difficult year ahead for Zim due to spiking inflation
30 December 2022 - 00:03 By SHARON MAZINGAIZO
Zimbabwe faces a difficult year ahead, with challenges coming from the poor state of the economy, spiking inflation and nationwide power cuts to hit citizens hard...
Experts predict a difficult year ahead for Zim due to spiking inflation
Zimbabwe faces a difficult year ahead, with challenges coming from the poor state of the economy, spiking inflation and nationwide power cuts to hit citizens hard...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos