Load-shedding crisis forces Joburg high court to go virtual
No power and no reliable generator to keep the lights on at one of the country’s busiest courts
15 January 2023 - 00:05 By Franny Rabkin, Gill Gifford, Amanda Khoza, Sabelo Skiti and Kgothatso Madisa
The deputy judge president of one of South Africa’s busiest courts has directed most of the court hearings to be conducted virtually because of load-shedding and the “failure of the Office of the Chief Justice (OCJ) and the department of public works to provide a reliable generator”...
