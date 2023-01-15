Nersa tariff hike ‘absurd’
Apart from increasing business costs and those of finished goods, it risks undermining food security, say experts
15 January 2023 - 00:04 By KHULEKANI MAGUBANE and DINEO FAKU
The massive tariff increase granted to Eskom this week by the energy regulator will have a ripple effect throughout the economy, impacting big business, small firms and farmers already facing extensive power cuts that are hobbling production and employment. ..
Nersa tariff hike ‘absurd’
Apart from increasing business costs and those of finished goods, it risks undermining food security, say experts
The massive tariff increase granted to Eskom this week by the energy regulator will have a ripple effect throughout the economy, impacting big business, small firms and farmers already facing extensive power cuts that are hobbling production and employment. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos