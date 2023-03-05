Lamola breaks silence on Mbenenge sex case
Judicial conduct committee investigating formal complaint by court official
05 March 2023 - 00:02 By Ray Hartle
Justice minister Ronald Lamola has broken his silence about sexual harassment allegations against Eastern Cape judge-president Selby Mbenenge, saying he would consider “the integrity of the judiciary” if asked to grant Mbenenge special leave during a judicial conduct committee (JCC) probe. ..
