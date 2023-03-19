Court rejects poverty plea, nuisance neighbour must pay R1.8m costs
19 March 2023 - 00:00
A Camps Bay man who has been embroiled in several costly spats with his neighbour was dealt a blow this week when a court found him liable for legal bills estimated to have run up to R1.8m...
