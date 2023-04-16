De Lille set to fire SA Tourism board
16 April 2023 - 00:01
Strained relations, a fall-out over the R1bn Tottenham Hotspur deal, allegations of serious irregularities, sexual harassment and a R2.8m annual budget blown by the board in just five months have emerged as the reasons behind tourism minister Patricia de Lille's move to dissolve the South African Tourism board...
De Lille set to fire SA Tourism board
Strained relations, a fall-out over the R1bn Tottenham Hotspur deal, allegations of serious irregularities, sexual harassment and a R2.8m annual budget blown by the board in just five months have emerged as the reasons behind tourism minister Patricia de Lille's move to dissolve the South African Tourism board...
