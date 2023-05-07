What it takes to be one of Gauteng's 4,000 trained crime prevention wardens
Recruits say the training was physically intense but they are thrilled to be on the street fighting crime and arresting lawbreakers
07 May 2023 - 00:00
For several years, Mberegeni Ndou tried unsuccessfully to join the police. That dream became a reality last week when he graduated as a Gauteng crime prevention warden...
